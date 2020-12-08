DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff's Office is looking for donated memorabilia for its new headquarters.
“The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was founded in 1783 and our history is just as rich and diverse as Nashville itself,” Sheriff Daron Hall said.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office headquarters is set to open in 2021 and will include a historical exhibit where the items will be stored.
“We want to preserve our history while recognizing who we are and remembering the thousands of hard-working men and women who have worn our uniform," he said.
If you have items of historical significance related to the DCSO and would like to donate them, please call 615-862-8169 or email emiller@dcso.nashville.org.
