NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall is warning Nashvillians to watch out for scammers who are using the sheriff's name in their scheme.
According to Karla West, Chief of Staff/Communications of the Nashville/Davidson County Sheriff's Office, scammers have been successful in convincing people that they will be arrested in they don't put thousands of dollars on Kroger rechargeable cards.
In previous schemes of this type, West said scammers said a deputy from the DCSO was involved; but, this time, in their intimidation of arrest, the schemers are saying it is the sheriff who will arrest those who don't comply.
The sheriff has received about half a dozen calls this past week from citizens who have fallen for this scam because the schemers use the sheriff's name when threatening arrest.
In on case, West said, $6,000 was put on one cards and $3,000 on another. The $6,000 incident occurred Wednesday evening.
The sheriff's spokeswoman said the sheriff's office, nor any other government agency, will ever demand payment over the phone.
West added that the sheriff is working closely with the Metro Police Department in this investigation.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.