NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff's Office is ending its 35-year Sober Ride program.
Sheriff's office employees have been volunteering since 1982 to offer free and safe rides on New Year's Eve.
The sheriff says Nashville's "destination city" label and the crowds that go along with it have made the logistics of the program more challenging.
"It is difficult to make this decision because Sober Ride has been a part of the sheriff’s office and a Nashville tradition for so long; however, I think it’s time to move our volunteer efforts elsewhere," said Sheriff Daron Hall. "Program organizers have worked for years to adjust operating methods to meet the ever-increasing New Year’s Eve crowds. Unfortunately, with the availability of ride sharing and other alternatives, the Sober Ride program numbers have continued to dwindle."
The program hit its highest ridership 15 years ago when 2,000 people received sober rides. In 2017, just over 200 rides were provided.
Hall says employees are being encouraged to dedicate their time to the Last Minute Toy Store.
"Sheriff’s office employees have a heart for service and making sure children have presents to open on Christmas morning is a meaningful project," Hall said.
Hall encourages everyone who plans on drinking during holiday festivities to have alternative plan to get home, including a sober friend, a taxi or a ride-sharing company.
