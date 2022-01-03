NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As snow moves through the mid-state, it makes for a tricky start to the week for commuters.
While some people might have to deal with snow piled on their cars, or slick road conditions going to school or work, others are waking up to realize they do not have power in their home.
Davidson County right now is faced with around 800 residents without power to begin their week, down from the nearly 6,000 at the start of the day.
NES is currently working to make any necessary repairs to get power back on for everyone.
Once you are out of the house, commuters are seeing slick conditions outside in some areas, depending on the amount of traffic on any particular road or street.
Driving on the interstates and highways was fine, however, getting on and off could be a tricky time as the ramps were still slushy and slick through the morning.
Overpasses, which freeze quicker than a regular road, were also seeing slushy conditions.
Before taking off down the road, take a few additional minutes to get the snow and ice cleared off of your vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.