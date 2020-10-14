NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If it feels like more people are ready to vote this year, that's because they are.
"A lot more people have registered to vote in Davidson County, but I think that may be reflective of how Davidson County's grown a lot," said Davidson County Elections Administrator Jeff Roberts.
Roberts said in the last presidential election in 2016, there were about 340,000 people registered to vote in Davidson County. For this election, he said the number's closer to 450,000. Looking at the year, as the calendar moved closer to election day, those registration numbers by the day got bigger.
With most people using the state's registration site, Roberts said on the last weekend people could register to vote, there were between 7,000 and 8,000 people to register. On the last day to register to vote (Monday, October 5), there were more than 5,000 to register.
Beyond Nashville's boom in population, Roberts said the contentiousness of this election could also be playing a role.
"Depending on the candidates, that can really drive participation," he said.
Whatever the case, the numbers of people out and voting this year are expected to be big.
"For early voting, we think it'll probably fall somewhere in the 200,000 to 225,000 range," Roberts said. "That would be a record for us if we hit that 200,000 number."
