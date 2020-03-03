NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Polls in Davidson County will stay open until at least 8 p.m. after the Tennessee Democratic Party filed an injunction in Davidson County Chancery Court.
Chancellor Ellen Lyle ruled that all Davidson County polling locations can stay open until at least 8 p.m.
Five "super sites" at the Election Commission office, Election Commission Satellite office at the Howard Office Building, Cleveland Park Community Center, Donelson Presbyterian Church and Pearl-Cohn High School will be open until 10 p.m.
Some polling locations were damaged in the storm. However, Super Tuesday voting did occur in Nashville. There were, however, some changes.
For starters, polling began one hour later than usual. Polls opened at 8:00 a.m., an hour later than usual.
To find out your correct voting location, head to the Davidson County Election Commission's website.
The Davidson County Election Commission established two mega sites where any voter can cast their ballot. Those voters can visit either The Election Commission Main Office, 1417 Murfreesboro Pk., or the Satellite Office at the Howard Office Building, 800 Second Ave. S., fourth floor.
Polls will also open one hour late in Wilson County, per Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett:
Working with election officials around the state to ensure polls in affected counties are open for the required 10 hours today. Due to street closures, power outages as well as public safety concerns Davidson and Wilson Counties are going to open at 8AM. They will close at 7PM— Tre Hargett (@sectrehargett) March 3, 2020
In Wilson County, the polling locations at Lebanon High and West Wilson Middle will be closed. All other voting locations are open. Any Wilson County resident can vote at any polling location in the county. Click to find a voting center.
In Putnam County, several voting precincts were affected. Those who vote at either the Cookeville Community Center, Cane Creek, Twin Oak, Upperman, Double Springs, Pavilion and Sycamore precincts and vote at the the Putnam County Election Commission Office, 704 County Services Dr., Cookeville.
