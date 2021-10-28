NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Davidson County officers arrested three people Wednesday night after conducting a traffic stop on Ford Explore going 60 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone.
According to a police statement, police stopped the car with five people in it on Ed Temple and Dr. Walter S. Davis Boulevards.
Detectives arrested Ricardo DeLeon, 18, who they had seen carrying a firearm with an extended magazine the night before on surveillance.
Police also stated that they apprehended Keriesha Majors, 26, who was out on bond for the October 2019 homicide of her girlfriend at 2400 Buena Vista Pike.
Also in the statement, Majors told police that she had a stolen Smith & Wesson .40 caliber firearm in the car. She was later charged with theft of a firearm.
Police state that they arrested Tywan Hatcher, 25, who had five outstanding warrants against him at the time.
Hatcher was charged with felony evading, felony probation violation, felony theft, felony failure to appear and a community corrections probation violation.
DeLeon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon while under the influence.
The driver of the Ford Explorer was given a traffic citation, while the fifth person was not charged with anything and released.
