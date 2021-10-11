NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Davidson County resident was arrested on Sunday and charged with assault after punching an officer, according to an arrest affidavit.
An officer responded to a report of a man with a weapon on 800 Monroe Street just before 9 p.m. According to a Metro Police arrest affidavit, 44-year-old Early Hiawaiitha Miles punched a Kroger cashier.
The officer arrived at the scene and tried giving the victim verbal commands. Instead, Miles ignored her commands and charged at the cashier, according to an arrest affidavit.
When the officer attempted to handcuff Miles, he grabbed her hair and punched her five to six times in the head before bringing her to the ground, the arrest affidavit stated. According to an arrest affidavit, Miles pushed a Kroger security officer down when he tried to assist.
More officers arrived at the scene and restrained Miles. According to the affidavit, Miles had a potent smell of alcohol on him and slurred speech.
During the altercation, Miles ripped several monitors off the counter and threw them around the store, according to an arrest affidavit. He also ripped a door on the cashier’s counter off its hinges.
All three victims plan to press charges. In addition, Kroger told police that the company intends to prosecute for the damage done to the store.
