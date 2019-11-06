NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Davidson County man was assaulted by an intruder in an early morning attempted burglary in his home.
On Nov. 5 at approximately 5:51 a.m., police responded to a home on Old Matthews Road after a report was called in of two subjects kicking in a side door of a residence.
Obvious damage from forced entry was observed by Officer Erik Schall before he came in contact with the first suspect, Nicholas Dears, in the hallway of the home.
After commands from Officer Schall, Dears turned the corner, out of sight and broke a window to jump out.
Officer Schall went around the home and found a second suspect, Demarrea Cotton, attempting to jump over a fence boarding the property. Cotton was taken into custody before jumping over the fence.
While walking Cotton back to a police vehicle, a silver and black 9mm Smith & Wesson SD9 fell down the right pant leg of Cotton from his waste band.
Police found Dears back in the home wearing only a t-shirt and boxers after he told the victim that he would pay him $3,000 to say he was his cousin, and returned one of the two $50 bills stolen from the victims wallet.
During this burglary, the victim sustained injuries from a hit to the head by the butt of a pistol causing a laceration and bump on top of his head.
Cotton is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 7 after being charged with multiple felony possession charges and Aggravated Burglary.
