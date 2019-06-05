DAVIDSON COUNTY (WSMV) - The Supreme Court of Tennessee disbarred a Davidson County lawyer from his practice, again.
The TN Supreme Court's Board of Professional Responsibility stated that, on June 5th, Judson Wheeler Phillips consented to disbarment because he could not defend himself on charges alleged in 41 pending disciplinary complaints.
Phillips must pay the court costs within 90 days of the entry of the order of enforcement.
He was previously disbarred in August 2018, for the same circumstances surrounding 18 other disciplinary complaints, and had not been reinstated from that disbarment.
Phillips is the founder of Tea Party Nation, organizer of a 2010 National Tea Party Convention held in Nashville.
He was disbarred in 2018 after he founded a firm called Castle Law Group, that supposedly specialized in timeshare relief.
The company duped thousands of clients into thinking they had canceled their timeshares, paying his company's exorbitant fees, and then becoming unreachable for customers that hadn't actually gotten any relief of their timeshare.
He is also believed to have collected unreasonable fees, shared legal fees with non-lawyers. A petition also alleged Phillips's company used a Facebook ad with dishonest information about a former employee's new business quest.
