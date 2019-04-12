180,000 people came through the doors of the Davidson County Juvenile Court Center last year seeking justice. Workers here say more space would allow them to help more kids and get through cases faster.
Kids committing crimes are getting younger and younger. This could be due to a changing demographic with a lot of housing instability and a disconnect between juveniles and their community.
Right now, the Justice Center has a pre-trial detention facility that holds about 41 juveniles per night and sometimes they have to stay for up to a year until their trial is up.
Kathy Sinback of the Juvenile Justice Center says this is a problem
“It stays too full. In fact, recently we’ve had our numbers climbing," Sinack says.
An even bigger issue than that is that they can only hold juveniles who have committed serious crimes, like violent acts and previous felonies. By law, they have to release kids who could potentially still be a threat to the community.
The Juvenile Justice Center was built in 1993. They initially contracted to hold 32 juveniles in their detention center and some nights, they have over 50.
“It really looks like a jail back there. If you look in our detention facility, it’s the bars and the metal and it really does look like a mini jail," Sinback tells me.
She says the youth need better outside space and resources to help them get their lives back on track.
More space would also help judges get though cases faster because they need more private family rooms and a larger court room.
This plan has been in the works for a year and they have been requesting a new space since 2016. The project is approved but hasn’t been funded by the mayors office and council.
“This is one of the greatest needs of the community, is to have sufficient space to help process those cases and to help those youth not come back again," Sinack says.
So how much would this new building cost?
132 million -which she admits is a huge amount but selling this building, which is in a prime location, could offset some of that large amount.
