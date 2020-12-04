NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A meeting will be held at noon today to discuss the decision to cut dockets and limit the number of people who will come to criminal and civil court in Nashville.

A source with direct knowledge of the meeting tells News4 Investigates that the mayor's office, the health department, and both criminal and civil judges will meet at the Birch Building at noon.

This decision is in response to what News4's Chief Investigator Jeremy Finley previously reported of too big of crowds inside the public building, especially in the lobby and hallways.

The judges decided earlier this week to close bond dockets for 90 days starting Monday.

