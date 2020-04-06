NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall announced Monday the first inmate in sheriff’s office custody has tested positive for coronavirus.
Hall said in a news release the inmate was moved to isolation on April 1 after exhibiting signs of the coronavirus. Medical staff described the inmate’s symptoms as mild.
"I have emphasized from the beginning of this public health emergency our facilities are a microcosm of the Nashville community and we fully expected to have positive cases - that day has now arrived," Hall said in a news release. "We are working closely with the medical provider and health department to ensure the safety of both our staff and the inmate population. Last month, the DCSO devised a housing plan to accommodate the medical isolation situation we face today and we hope to see a cotinued decrease in the number of those incarcerated."
Hall said 53 inmates are now quarantined in accordance with the Center for Disease Control guidelines. None of those inmates is symptomatic; however, they were housed in the same unit as the individual now testing positive. Since last month, each arrestee has a temperature check by medical staff prior to entering the booking room. Every DCSO employee is also checked before reporting to his/her job assignment.
The inmate, originally jailed in February, is between the ages of 31 and 40. He is jailed on a felony drug charge.
