NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman who escaped custody while in the hospital on Wednesday morning is back in the custody of the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Stephanie Raymer, of Brick Church Pike, was captured by Metro Police on Wednesday afternoon.
The capture comes after police said Raymer was booked into the Downtown Detention Center on December 13 and admitted into Nashville General Hospital at Meharry on December 14.
Due to her medical condition, the DCSO policy did not allow the use of restraints.
Raymer is charged with felony probation violation and has a long criminal history dating back to 2001, including drug offenses, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.
Because of her escape, Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Raymer would be booked at the Downtown Detention Center on escape charges.
