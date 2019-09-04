NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A dangerous inmate who was released from the Davidson County Jail due to a clerical error is back in custody.
According to Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Roberto Josue Viera-Aybar was being held on $500,000 bond for first-degree murder.
Viera-Aybar was released last Friday, and police were searching for him. Details about his capture are not yet clear at this time.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation began the investigation after Luis Antonio Lopez’s body was found partially burned in a wooded area near Dalton, GA, on Jan. 10, 2017. Lopez was from La Vergne.
Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that Lopez had been murdered in Davidson County and Viera-Aybar along with Hector Ruiz and Kevin Palacio dumped his body in Georgia.
The Davidson County Grand Jury indicted the three suspects on March 19, 2018.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
