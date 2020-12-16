NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a woman they say escaped custody while in the hospital.
Officials say Stephanie Raymer, 38, of Brick Church Pike, was booked into the Downtown Detention Center on December 13 and admitted into Nashville General Hospital at Meharry December 14.
Due to her medical condition, DCSO policy did not allow use of restraints.
Raymer is charged with felony probation violation and has a long criminal history dating back to 2001 including drug offenses, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.
Anyone who may see Ramyer, or has information leading to her arrest, should contact the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at 615.862.8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.