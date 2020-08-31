Davidson County inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A female inmate at the jail in Davidson County died over the weekend after sheriff's office said she tested positive for COVID-19.
The unidentified 64-year-old woman died on Saturday after being at Nashville General Hospital since August 18.
Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said she was arrested July 7 and charged with failure to appear on a fourth offense DUI charge.
As of right now, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said there are two positive cases for COVID-19 at the Metro Jail. They have had 324 recovery from the virus.
Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said the number of inmates on restriction is 124 of the total 1,197 inmate population.
Seven DCSO employees are currently testing positive and 89 have now recovered.
"The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office continues to coordinate with the Metropolitan Public Health Department regarding COVID-19 testing, medical housing of inmates, and staff safety guidelines," Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Monday.
