A Davidson County woman is in shock over the disturbing death of the family dog.
"It’s extremely horrific honestly what they did to her. Very horrific," Bridget Simmons said.
It happened in the Old Hickory area of the county. The family told News4 it was no accident.
They said their dog, Coco, was stabbed and they want to know why. Metro police and animal control investigators are now involved in the case.
“She’s not just a dog. She’s a person to us," Simmons said.
The 8-year-old pit bull was another member of the family. Memories of Coco and her ashes are all they have left now.
“Coco was the best dog that ever walked the face of this Earth," Simmons said.
Metro's Animal Care and Control said someone called them about a dead dog in Old Hickory on Monday afternoon. They're helping police with the investigation.
Kelsey Kovar lives next door to a vacant home on Elliston Street. She remembers discovering Coco in the back yard with serious wounds.
“Originally, I thought an accident had happened and maybe the dog limped his way back here," Kovar said.
Before that, the dog showed up on her security camera video alive.
“I wish I could’ve been there to pick her up and bring her home. It’s heart wrenching to see her walk around and not know where she was," Simmons said.
Simmons told News4 Coco was staying with her brother in nearby Rayon City.
She said someone took the dog and dropped her off in the Elliston Street neighborhood. It's less than three miles apart.
Simmons didn't learn Coco was dead until Kovar posted in a Facebook group about the dog.
“I went into complete shock. I just couldn’t even fathom that it was her," Simmons said.
Simmons said she hasn't had time to grieve because she's been focused on getting answers. She told News4 a reward is being offered to anyone who has information leading to an arrest.
