NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County election officials are preparing for how voting will work during a pandemic.
"I think it's going to change it in the same fashion that it's changed the way people go to Home Depot,” Jeff Roberts, Davidson County Administrator of Elections said.
Concerns about COVID-19 are already on the minds of election administrators like Roberts.
Roberts and his team already have a plan starting with the upcoming election on August 6th for the state and federal primary, county general, and Oak Hill municipal election.
"So, our goal was to make sure that the public starts thinking about August and makes a decision that best suits their circumstances," Roberts said.
The idea is to choose the safest and most convenient way to vote. One option includes voting by mail.
You have to send in an application to see if you're eligible.
One of the qualifications is being at least 60 years old. It's a population Roberts said makes up about a quarter of registered voters in the county.
"A large chunk of the people that vote regularly have an easy opportunity should they choose to by mail," Roberts said.
If that's not an option for you, Roberts said consider early voting. Typically, crowds are smaller and you can decide when and where to vote.
Roberts said all early voting sites will be open for a two week period.
"The pandemic was driving us to create more options for those voters to vote early," Roberts said.
You'll still have to follow social distancing guidelines at a polling site.
It's a good idea to use hand sanitizer when you get there and leave. You can bring your own pen to sign any documents too.
"We will do everything in our power and the state is assisting us to make this a safe venture out for you," Roberts said.
