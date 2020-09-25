NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Election Commission votes to involve outside legal counsel over the property tax repeal referendum.
In June, Metro council passed a 34 percent property tax increase. Metro officials have said the reduced property tax rate will result in millions of dollars in deficit.
However, more than 37,000 people signed a petition that would limit the tax increase to two percent per year.
On Friday, the commission voted to sue the citizens group who started the petition. They will hire outside lawyers to represent them in a suit against the citizens group.
"I don’t think anyone was comfortable saying no these issues can’t go on the ballot the consensus was we should go to court first to reach a decision," Jim Delanis with Davidson County Election Commission said. "My opinion was we needed to make a decision and then the courts would tell us what to do.”
The creator of the petition told News 4 this development is as dishonest as it is disappointing.
"I think this is a tragedy that the election commission would think that the proper course of action would be not to honor the wishes of 27,000 voters in Davidson County but instead to hire a lawyer to sue those 27,000 people," Attorney Jim Roberts said.
On Thursday, Metro started a hiring freeze and cut spending ahead of the possible 2 percent property tax.
If there is a special election, it will be held on December 5. The officials said the price tag to hold the election is $800,000.
Mayor John Cooper released a statement on Friday in which he said there were "serious questions about the constitutionality of the proposed charter amendment."
"Right now, the mere discussion of the referendum threatens Metro’s ability to provide essential city services to all Davidson County residents.
“This proposed amendment would turn Nashville’s temporary financial challenges into a chronic and permanent condition and be a roadblock to our community’s success. As essential city services are reduced, including classroom sizes, emergency services and response times, and infrastructure maintenance, our property values and our business landscape will quickly diminish.
“Nashville requires a stable financial condition to address the many challenges presented by 2020. We’ve faced two historic crises this year unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes. Mandating a county-wide referendum every time our city requires a new school or other significant infrastructure project is completely contrary to way we govern here in Tennessee.
“Nashvillians are resilient and responsible. We rebuilt homes after the 2010 flood and the March 3rd tornado. We reopened businesses in the face of a global pandemic. And the Mayor’s office will continue to stand by the difficult but necessary decisions that will help us re-emerge from this period of historic challenge as the greatest city in the nation.”
Attendance was limited at Friday's meeting because of COVID-19 protocols.
The next meeting of the Davidson County Election Commission will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Metro Southeast Building, which is located at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike.
