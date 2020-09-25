NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Friday is decision day for the Davidson County Election Commission as they will decide on the special election to lower the increase on the property tax rate.
People in Davidson county will find out if they will get a chance to vote in December to bring down the property tax to 2 percent.
The commission will be voting on whether to hold a special election for a charter amendment to lower the property tax increase.
They’ll also be voting on Metro Council's substitute resolution to keep the council’s power for setting the tax rate.
In June, Metro council passed a 34 percent property tax increase. Metro officials have said the reduced property tax rate will result in millions of dollars in deficit.
On Thursday, Metro started a hiring freeze and cut spending ahead of the possible 2 percent property tax.
If the election commission votes “yes” to a special election, it will be held on December 5.
The officials said the price tag to hold the election is $800,000.
Attendance is limited because of COVID-19 protocols but the meeting will be streamed on the Metro Nashville website. The meeting starts at 2:30 p.m.
