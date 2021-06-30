NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Election Commission announced they appealed the ruling on the tax referendum.

The lawyers for the Davidson County Election Commission have asked for an expedited appeal hearing on the tax referendum issue. In the proposed Metro Budget, the council agreed upon a 34 percent property tax increase.

Previously, two different chancellors have ruled against the issue of a referendum on property taxes. The last ruling was around the Taxpayer Protection Act, which focuses on property tax increases in Davidson County.

Mayor John Cooper released a statement on referendum decision by Davidson County Chancellor Russell Perkins.

Pull Quote “We’re building a great city, and we’re grateful for a ruling that prevents a small group from hijacking Nashville’s future with an unconstitutional California-style referendum," Cooper previously said. “Our next budget makes historic investments in our students, our transportation infrastructure, and affordable housing as we maintain a tax rate 24 percent lower than our average rate over the past quarter century – the third lowest property tax rate in Metro history. We will continue to fix problems and find solutions to build a stronger, more equitable city for everyone.”

The group that sued the city was known as 4 Good Government and wanted to keep a tax increase similar to the 34 percent increase from ever happening again.

The commission members want to ensure that future cases that should come up and believe multiple cases will, and preventing the wasting of more taxpayer dollars.