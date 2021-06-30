NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Election Commission announced they appealed the ruling on the tax referendum.
The lawyers for the Davidson County Election Commission have asked for an expedited appeal hearing on the tax referendum issue. In the proposed Metro Budget, the council agreed upon a 34 percent property tax increase.
Metro homeowners will pay 34 percent more for their property taxes next year.
Previously, two different chancellors have ruled against the issue of a referendum on property taxes. The last ruling was around the Taxpayer Protection Act, which focuses on property tax increases in Davidson County.
Mayor John Cooper released a statement on referendum decision by Davidson County Chancellor Russell Perkins.
A Davidson County chancellor has issued a stay to stop a referendum to consider Nashville’s property tax set for July 27.
The group that sued the city was known as 4 Good Government and wanted to keep a tax increase similar to the 34 percent increase from ever happening again.
The commission members want to ensure that future cases that should come up and believe multiple cases will, and preventing the wasting of more taxpayer dollars.
