More than 1 million ballots have already been cast in the 2020 presidential election

More than 1.2 million Americans have already cast their presidential ballots without waiting for the first scheduled debate Tuesday between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland, according to a CNN survey of election officials in 20 states that are making return data available.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville residents have been showing up in waves to make sure their ballot is cast in the 2020 presidential election.

As of Saturday, October 17, more than 60,000 people have shown up at the thirteen early voting location spread across Davidson County.

Davidson County early voting numbers

Location Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Day 7 Day 8 Day 9 Day 10 Day 11 Day 12 Day 13 Day 14 Day 15
10/14/20 10/15/20 10/16/20 10/17/20 10/19/20 10/20/20 10/21/20 10/22/20 10/23/20 10/24/20 10/26/20 10/27/20 10/28/20 10/29/20
Wed Thurs Fri Sat Mon Tues Wed Thurs Fri Sat Mon Tues Wed Thurs
8:00 AM 8:00 AM 8:00 AM 8:00 AM 8:00 AM 8:00 AM 8:00 AM 8:00AM 8:00 AM 8:00 AM 8:00 AM 8:00 AM 8:00 AM 8:00AM GRAND
4:30 PM 7:00 PM 5:30 PM 4:30 PM 5:30 PM 7:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:00 PM 5:30 PM 4:30 PM 5:30 PM 7:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:00 PM TOTAL
Belle Meade City Hall 843 1148 1049 1063 4103
Bellevue Library 1125 1645 1451 1362 5583
Bordeaux Library 1329 1654 1410 1137 5530
Casa Azafran Comm Center 643 893 815 715 3066
Edmondson Pike Library 1094 1581 1442 1285 5402
Friendship Baptist Church 557 894 934 689 3074
Goodlettsville Com Center 678 913 796 641 3028
Green Hills Library 1084 1358 1301 1073 4816
Hermitage Library 1007 1391 1265 1202 4865
Howard Office Building 1018 1318 1281 1079 4696
Madison Library 1312 1712 1454 1279 5757
Margaret Maddox East YMCA 1050 1475 1311 1031 4867
Southeast Library 1159 1537 1334 1261 5291
DAILY TOTAL 12899 17519 15843 13817 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 60078
CUMULATIVE TOTAL 12,899 30,418 46,261 60,078 60,078 60,078 60,078 60,078 60,078 60,078 60,078 60,078 60,078 60,078 60,078
TOTAL REG. ACTIVE VOTERS
449,809 2.87% 6.76% 10.28% 13.36% 13.36% 13.36% 13.36% 13.36% 13.36% 13.36% 13.36% 13.36% 13.36% 13.36% 13.36%
TOTAL REG. INACTIVE VOTER COUNTS ONLY WITHOUT ANY PERCENTAGES
31,055
TOTAL REG. ACTIVE & INACTIVE VOTERS
480,864 2.68% 6.33% 9.62% 12.49% 12.49% 12.49% 12.49% 12.49% 12.49% 12.49% 12.49% 12.49% 12.49% 12.49% 12.49%

Early voting will go on from October 14 through October 29.

For a map of locations and hours, click here.

Download PDF Davidson County early voting locations and times

