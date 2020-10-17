NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville residents have been showing up in waves to make sure their ballot is cast in the 2020 presidential election.
As of Saturday, October 17, more than 60,000 people have shown up at the thirteen early voting location spread across Davidson County.
Davidson County early voting numbers
|Location
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|Day 5
|Day 6
|Day 7
|Day 8
|Day 9
|Day 10
|Day 11
|Day 12
|Day 13
|Day 14
|Day 15
|10/14/20
|10/15/20
|10/16/20
|10/17/20
|10/19/20
|10/20/20
|10/21/20
|10/22/20
|10/23/20
|10/24/20
|10/26/20
|10/27/20
|10/28/20
|10/29/20
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Sat
|Mon
|Tues
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Sat
|Mon
|Tues
|Wed
|Thurs
|8:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|8:00AM
|8:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|8:00AM
|GRAND
|4:30 PM
|7:00 PM
|5:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|7:00 PM
|4:30 PM
|7:00 PM
|5:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|7:00 PM
|4:30 PM
|7:00 PM
|TOTAL
|Belle Meade City Hall
|843
|1148
|1049
|1063
|4103
|Bellevue Library
|1125
|1645
|1451
|1362
|5583
|Bordeaux Library
|1329
|1654
|1410
|1137
|5530
|Casa Azafran Comm Center
|643
|893
|815
|715
|3066
|Edmondson Pike Library
|1094
|1581
|1442
|1285
|5402
|Friendship Baptist Church
|557
|894
|934
|689
|3074
|Goodlettsville Com Center
|678
|913
|796
|641
|3028
|Green Hills Library
|1084
|1358
|1301
|1073
|4816
|Hermitage Library
|1007
|1391
|1265
|1202
|4865
|Howard Office Building
|1018
|1318
|1281
|1079
|4696
|Madison Library
|1312
|1712
|1454
|1279
|5757
|Margaret Maddox East YMCA
|1050
|1475
|1311
|1031
|4867
|Southeast Library
|1159
|1537
|1334
|1261
|5291
|DAILY TOTAL
|12899
|17519
|15843
|13817
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60078
|CUMULATIVE TOTAL
|12,899
|30,418
|46,261
|60,078
|60,078
|60,078
|60,078
|60,078
|60,078
|60,078
|60,078
|60,078
|60,078
|60,078
|60,078
|TOTAL REG. ACTIVE VOTERS
|449,809
|2.87%
|6.76%
|10.28%
|13.36%
|13.36%
|13.36%
|13.36%
|13.36%
|13.36%
|13.36%
|13.36%
|13.36%
|13.36%
|13.36%
|13.36%
|TOTAL REG. INACTIVE VOTER COUNTS ONLY WITHOUT ANY PERCENTAGES
|31,055
|TOTAL REG. ACTIVE & INACTIVE VOTERS
|480,864
|2.68%
|6.33%
|9.62%
|12.49%
|12.49%
|12.49%
|12.49%
|12.49%
|12.49%
|12.49%
|12.49%
|12.49%
|12.49%
|12.49%
|12.49%
Early voting will go on from October 14 through October 29.
For a map of locations and hours, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.