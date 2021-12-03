NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Davidson county Judge heard motions on Friday to clear the names of Joyce Watkins and Charlie Dunn who spent several years in prison. The decades old case was re-opened in court after an over 40 page report from the Davidson County District Attorney’s Conviction Review Unit. The report included findings from experts that showed Joyce Watkins and Charlie Dunn were wrongfully convicted with inaccurate science and misrepresented evidence.
When Counsel for Tennessee Innocence Project called on Joyce Watkins to be a witness, they asked her several questions including – “what is it you’re asking this court to do?”
“To vindicate Charlie and I,” said Joyce Watkins who was convicted in 1987.
74 year old Joyce Watkins wants her freedom. She’s currently on parole. Watkins went to prison at the age of 41 and was released at 68. That’s 27 years in prison for what the DA’s office and Tennessee Innocence Project said was for a crime she and her boyfriend Charlie Dunn didn’t commit.
“How do two innocent people spend 27 years in prison for crimes they didn’t do? The simple answer to that question your honor is that no one was ever told the truth. No judge or jury has ever been told the truth about the science or the evidence in this case,” Jason Gichner, the Senior Legal Counsel for Tennessee Innocence Project said.
That was a major point at Friday’s hearing to vacate the 1987 convictions of murder and rape of a 4-year old child.
Gichner called Tennessee’s State Chief Medical Examiner Adele Lewis to the stand as a witness. He asked her – “Is there any medical evidence at all that tells you these injuries happened while this child was in the care of Joyce Watkins and Charlie Dunn?” Adele Lewis said No.
“Essentially what we have in this case is a case that is primarily actually pretty much exclusively is a circumstantial evidence case that was based on medical testimony that was wrong,” Glenn Funk, the Davidson County District Attorney said.
Watkins is the grand aunt of the 4-year-old child in this case who died in 1987. Charlie Dunn was her boyfriend who died in prison due to cancer. Counsel said Dunn’s family never saw him walk out of prison. “Ms. Watkins, did you harm Brandi in any way whatsoever?” asked Jason Gichner, the Senior Legal Counsel for Tennessee Innocence Project. “No. No,” said Watkins.
“Are you innocent of these charges?,’ asked Gichner. “Oh yes, I am. Yes. Yes. Yes,’ Watkins responded.
“Is Charlie innocent?,” Gichner asked Watkins. “Yes,” she responded.
“Did Charlie do anything whatsoever to harm Brandi?,” Gichner asked. “No,’ Watkins responded.
Gichner - Before your trial in this case, were you offered a plea bargain to testify against Charlie?
Watkins -Yes.
Gichner - Did you take it?
Watkins - No.
Gichner - Why not?
Watkins - He was innocent.
Watkins Grand niece had been in their care for about 9 hours when Watkins took her to a hospital where the child later died. Counsel for Tennessee Innocence Project said the jury was told back then that Joyce destroyed evidence and that wasn’t true.
“Here’s what we know now, which no judge or jury has ever heard before today. It’s not true. Joyce didn’t destroy anything. There’s a report from the police file which was in the custody of the prosecution in 1988 which proves its not true. When the police arrived at the house to gather the evidence, the master bedroom sheet was available for collection along with all the other dirty laundry. Some of which was taken into evidence,” Jason Gichner, the Senior Legal Counsel for Tennessee Innocence Project said.
“The police could have taken the master bedroom sheet into evidence. They didn’t. They could have tested it, they didn’t. and then the prosecutor gets up in front of the jury and tells them Joyce washed the master bedroom sheets to destroy evidence. 100 percent not true. The report proves it’s not true.
But Joyce and Charlie didn’t know about this report in 1988. The first time Joyce saw this report was 2021, Gichner added.
The judge didn’t make a ruling after the hearing, but folks with the District Attorney’s office believe a decision on the motion to vacate the convictions and declare Watkins and Dunn innocent could come soon.
“At this point, the state of Tennessee has lost confidence in the convictions of Charlie Dunn and Joyce Watkins,” DA Glenn Funk said. “I cannot give them the years of their life back but I can do what is possible to clear their names and as far as Ms. Watkins goes restore her liberty completely for the rest of her life,” he added.
“Years have passed and its time we said enough. We cant give these people justice but we can acknowledge what happened to them and we can finally clear their names. Joyce Watkins. Charlie Dunn are Innocent,” Gichner said.
Family members of Charlie Dunn were in the courtroom along with loved ones of Joyce Watkins.
