NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The office of Davidson County District Attorney General Glenn Funk has confirmed that he has COVID-19.

According to his office, his medical status should not affect any current trials or hearings.

On Tuesday, Funk attended the jury selection for a man accused of shooting and killing four people in an Antioch Waffle House in 2018. His quarantine time will be over on Monday, when the trial of Travis Reinking is expected to start.