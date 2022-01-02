COVID test
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Davidson County COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers announced new times for COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination centers to be open due to cold weather.

The Centers operated by Meharry Medical College will open at noon Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Due to ongoing cold weather reported by the National Weather Service.

The centers are located at:

Former Kmart

2491 Murfreesboro Pike

Nashville, TN 37217

28th Avenue North Site

350 28th Avenue North

Nashville, TN 37217

Both COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Centers will open at noon instead of 8 a.m. on Monday and stay open one hour later. They will close at 3 p.m. instead of 2 p.m.

No appointment is necessary for testing or vaccination at either location. Walk-up patients are welcome.

For more information regarding Metro Nashville’s response to COVID-19, click here.

