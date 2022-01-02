NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Davidson County COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers announced new times for COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination centers to be open due to cold weather.
The Centers operated by Meharry Medical College will open at noon Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Due to ongoing cold weather reported by the National Weather Service.
The centers are located at:
Former Kmart
2491 Murfreesboro Pike
Nashville, TN 37217
28th Avenue North Site
350 28th Avenue North
Nashville, TN 37217
Both COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Centers will open at noon instead of 8 a.m. on Monday and stay open one hour later. They will close at 3 p.m. instead of 2 p.m.
No appointment is necessary for testing or vaccination at either location. Walk-up patients are welcome.
For more information regarding Metro Nashville’s response to COVID-19, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.