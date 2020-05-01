Veteran Cemetery Flag generic
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Davidson County Veterans Coordinating Council (DCVCC) has made the decision to cancel its 2020 Memorial Day programs in Nashville. 

The DCVCC has been holding the annual programs for several decades.

Chairman Anthony Westbrooks says they're not holding the following programs due to the public's safety amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis:

  • Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on McCrory Lane
  • Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Nashville National Cemetery on Gallatin Road in Madison 

The programs have not been rescheduled at this time. 

"We encourage our citizens to remember the service and sacrifice of those men and women of our military on this special weekend, and we fervently look forward to honoring and remembering them next Memorial Day, 2021, when hundreds will gather at these two beautiful cemeteries," Westbrooks said. 

