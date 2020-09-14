NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Davidson County Sheriff's Office employee arrested on Saturday on a charge of aggravated sexual battery has resigned effective immediately, the sheriff's office said in a news release on Monday.
Michael T. Hunter, 42, was arrested on Saturday in Clarksville and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
He worked at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office for 15 years. He most recently was a prisoner processor in the Downtown Detention Center booking room. His resignation is effective immediately.
