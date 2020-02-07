NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Due to a set of keys allegedly being taken by activist Alex Friedman, the Davidson County Sheriff will be replacing all of the locks in the new downtown detention center.
The sheriff's department announced Friday that approximately 1,800 locks are being replaced, which requires the delay of opening activities for more than a month.
Longtime criminal justice advocate Alex Friedmann allegedly entered the detention center while under construction on at least four different occasions. Friedmann is accused of taking schematics of the building and making written notes on the interior details of the building.
He's accused also of taking a set of keys, and later replacing that key ring that had been taken, but it was missing two keys.
This security concern has prompted the decision to replace all locks in the facility, before the planned February 20th open house, which was pushed back to April 7th.
