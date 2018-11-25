NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man that's been an inmate at the Davidson Co. Jail since 2015 is facing new charges after a corrections officer found drugs on him during a search.
According to court documents, an officer at the Metro-Davidson Co. Detention Facility was performing a search on 36-year-old Denevie Bell when he discovered bags of marijuana and heroin in the suspect's sock.
The marijuana was reportedly wrapped in paper towels and the heroin in paper.
Bell has been serving time at the facility since 2015 on separate charges, including a string of aggravated robberies, evading arrest and drug possession.
There's no word on how the drugs came into Bell's possession while in custody.
