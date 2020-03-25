NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, Davidson County must close the disaster assistance centers opened after the March 3rd tornadoes.
FEMA is still available by phone and online, at www.disasterassistance.gov or 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585)
The Metro Action Commission has programs that help with rent, mortgage and utility payments and rental deposits.
MAC will be open for regular in-person business hours Monday through Friday from 8am until 4:30 pm at 800 2nd Avenue North.
If applying for help with your utility payment and you are not able to walk in, the application is available on the MAC webpage at www.nashville.gov/mac. Applications are available also by mail, email or faxed to you by calling 615-862-8860, Ext 70100 or by requesting via email at metro.action@nashville.gov.
