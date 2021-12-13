NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) and Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) are offering $25 adoptions in December and recruiting foster families.
“Our hope is that Christmas Eve will be a ‘silent night’ at our centers with all the kennels empty,” said WCAC Director, Ondrea Johnson in a statement. “What better time than the holidays to share your home with a rescue animal.”
Anyone interested in hosting a pet that is not adopted by Christmas Eve can call WCAC and MACC, or visit their websites to learn about fostering opportunities for the holiday weekend.
WCAC is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Click here to visit the WACC website.
The center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin. Its phone number is (615) 790-5590.
MACC is open to the public every day, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.; Thursday until 6:00 p.m. Hours may vary due to holidays. Click here to visit the MACC website.
The center is located at 5125 Harding Place in Nashville. Its phone number is (615) 862-7928.
