NASHVILLE (WSMV) – John Cooper will serve as the next mayor of Nashville after David Briley conceded the mayoral election about 30 minutes after the polls closed.
Early voting numbers showed Cooper with an early commanding lead over Briley. Cooper had 69.91 percent of the vote and 34,648 total votes while Briley had 29.42 percent of the vote and had 14,594 votes.
The final totals for Cooper were 69.12 percent of the vote with 62,404 total votes and the final totals for Briley were 30.19 percent of the vote and 27,255 total votes.
Briley was surprisingly an underdog in the race, unprecedented for an incumbent candidate in Nashville. No sitting mayor has lost a re-election bid in the Metro area. Briley tells News4 he believes Nashville is on the right track and has made progress on affordable housing, education, and teacher pay since he’s been in office.
Cooper says he believes Nashville is headed in the wrong direction and he wants to change things in town.
The four candidates that will join Bob Mendes on Metro Council are Sharon W. Hurt (15.30 percent of the vote; 40,300 total votes), Burkley Allen (13.18 percent of the vote; 34,723 total votes), Steve Glover (13.06 percent of the vote; 34,397 total votes) and Zulfat Suara (13 percent of the vote; 34,237 total votes).
All four incumbents in the runoff election lost.
