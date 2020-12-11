FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A non-mask compliance complaint filed with the city of Franklin alleges that a vendor was told a stipulation of working for the event meant employees were not allowed to wear masks for gloves.
According to the complaint, obtained by News4 Investigates, the vendor was told it was to not “scare those in attendance.”
The vendor confirmed the details in the complaint to News4 Investigates.
For two days, News4 Investigates emailed and called Ramsey’s company, but no one responded.
Ramsey is a financial guru known worldwide for helping people get out of debt.
According to an article on his website, he is known for his “legendary” company Christmas party.
According to the complaint, filed on December 12, the vendor wrote, “Upcoming holiday party with 700-900 anticipated guests. Asked that catering vendors do not wear mask or gloves – as not to scare those in attendance.”
Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey told News4 Investigates that when he called the Ramsey company that he was told the complaint was false.
“That was absolutely not true. There was no prohibition on that. That all their team members and vendors were welcomed to wear masks,” Stuckey said.
News4 Investigates asked about the estimated 700-900 crowd.
“Is there a concern that there could be a party of that size in the city?” asked News4 Investigates.
“Could be a concern yes, but we do not have the legal authority under the state of Tennessee or through Williamson county to regulate that,” Stuckey said.
Stuckey said while there is a mask mandate in the county, it only applies to places where the public is allowed to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.