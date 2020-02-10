NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan will appear at the Bridgestone Arena together on Friday, April 24th.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 14th at 11AM central through ticketmaster.com.
Fans can pre-register with Ticketmaster Verified Fan to access presale tickets Thursday before the general public.
Ticketmaster's Verified Fan registration is open until 11pm central on Tuesday.
Cell Phone Locks:
This is a no cellphone performance. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.
Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby.
All guests are encouraged to print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry process. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected.
