SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - After more than five years, a Midstate family says justice has been served.
The cold case involved the murder of Danny Wright who was shot in his girlfriend's driveway on Kings Road in Smyrna.
Police said he was working on a car when a person wearing a mask shot him several times.
"We didn't know if they was going to come hurt us, hurt my mom, any of us," Jackie Williams, his daughter said.
Williams said she and her family were living in fear.
Police made an arrest on Wednesday. It's a relief for the family who called every week to get an update.
"I was his baby. Where he went, I went. I was always with him. So, it's hard, but I'm just glad justice is served," Williams said.
30-year-old Enrique Decourcey is facing criminal homicide charges.
It took some time for police to get to this point because Wright knew so many people from working on cars.
"To be able to do this today is the same as being able to complete a 2500 piece puzzle in my opinion," Kevin Arnold, Smyrna's police chief said.
Chief Arnold said more people could be arrested in the case.
For now, investigators are questioning Decourcey to figure out why and if he knew Wright.
It's something his daughter wants to know too.
"Just ask him why because my dad don't hurt nobody. He ain't a fighter at all by no means," Wright said.
For Williams, one of her greatest memories is her dad's unwavering passion for cars.
Beyond the races he took her to as a kid, she also remembers his devotion to family.
News4 reached out to the suspect's family for comment, but didn't hear back on Wednesday.
