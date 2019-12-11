NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville mother was the victim of a deadly hit-and-run early Monday morning, and now her daughter is reacting after police arrested the suspect.
"This time, from what I saw, like I didn't see headlights," said Elizabeth Hill, the daughter of 38-year-old victim Kimberly Cox. "So, he didn't have his headlights on. He didn't have his license and he killed my mother. He just kept going. Didn't even stop."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Fredy Danilo Guzman, 28, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving without a license.
News4 will have more on Hill's reaction and frustration to Guzman's arrest tonight at 10 on News4 Tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.