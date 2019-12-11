Pedestrian Crash - 12/9/19
Thomas Davis (WSMV)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville mother was the victim of a deadly hit-and-run early Monday morning, and now her daughter is reacting after police arrested the suspect.

"This time, from what I saw, like I didn't see headlights," said Elizabeth Hill, the daughter of 38-year-old victim Kimberly Cox. "So, he didn't have his headlights on. He didn't have his license and he killed my mother. He just kept going. Didn't even stop."

Fredy Danilo Guzman, 28, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving without a license. 

