GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The daughter of a Gallatin nursing home resident is speaking up after his death.

Homer Barr lived at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Several people tested positive for the coronavirus there.

"My dad was somebody. He wasn't just somebody over at the nursing home. He was somebody," Deneen Barr, Barr's daughter said.

Barr described him as a man true to his word. He served on Gallatin's fire department for 26 years.

Barr shares her message to those still not taking the coronavirus seriously at 10 on News4 Tonight.

 
 

