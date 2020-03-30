GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The daughter of a Gallatin nursing home resident is speaking up after his death.
Homer Barr lived at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Several people tested positive for the coronavirus there.
"My dad was somebody. He wasn't just somebody over at the nursing home. He was somebody," Deneen Barr, Barr's daughter said.
Barr described him as a man true to his word. He served on Gallatin's fire department for 26 years.
Barr shares her message to those still not taking the coronavirus seriously at 10 on News4 Tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.