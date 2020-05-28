NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dating has changed in Nashville because of the pandemic, but it’s still happening.
The process is all through dating apps and social media, according to singles News4 spoke to Thursday.
Chantal Konopka met her boyfriend Daniel a month ago on a dating app. They talked on the phone for hours every day for several weeks before meeting in person.
“He came over, brought sushi and wine, and the rest is kind of history,” she said. “We’ve been like talking and hanging out. It’s been really, it’s been amazing.”
She said quarantine has made them become closer in a short amount of time.
“At least for me it freaks me out a little bit because I’ve never clicked with anyone like that so quickly,” Konopka said.
SEI matchmaker Rebecca Shipp said this is something she’s seen in a lot of recent relationships.
“When they meet in person finally, they already know they’d like that person’s personality,” she said. “They’re already pretty much almost falling in love to by that point.”
Shipp has advice for people to date safely.
“For me, the time to meet in person with somebody is when you define your relationship, and determine whether you are a couple or not,” Shipp said.
And while a lot in the world has taken a negative turn, Konopka said she’s glad she had the opportunity to meet Daniel in this way.
“It’s honestly been just so different, but a good different,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.