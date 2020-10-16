NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The date of the Vanderbilt football game against the University of Missouri has been set after the contest was rescheduled due to COVID.

Vanderbilt will play Missouri on Dec. 12, due to "positive tests and quarantine of individuals related to COVID-19." The game was regularly scheduled for Oct. 17.

The time and network for the game has not been decided at this time.

Vanderbilt made the announcement on Monday that the game would be postponed to December.

SEC Football made the following schedule adjustments: