PEGRAM, TN (WSMV) - The only thing missing from Mud Puddle Pottery Studio on Friday morning was the men.
The men will be there on Friday night with their ladies.
“I think it’s fun to have the husbands involved in it, to see what I do and play with it every week, so he gets to be part of the fun,” said Mud Puddle owner Sharon Ingram.
Surrounded with a Valentine mood, Ingram had an idea.
“It’s perfect, the most unique date,” she said.
Patrick Swayze had women swooning, setting the standard, in the 1990 movie Ghost.
So men, don’t set you plans in stone, set them in clay.
“What a great thing for a guy to do,” she said. “Set it up for his girl and she’s just so thrilled to do this. It’s so fun.”
Fun even when you’re solo.
“I like being able to take something that starts like this and then looks like that,” she said.
Just try to avoid a disaster. It can happen in a flash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.