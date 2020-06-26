NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Teen drivers are four times more likely to die from a car crash than COVID-19 during the summer months according to research from the National Road Safety Foundation.
Researchers say the hope those numbers inspire parents to initiate life-saving conversations.
Last year, 125 teen drivers were involved in deadly crashes in Tennessee, a 21 percent increase from 2016 to 2019.
The summer is statistically the most dangerous time for young drivers, with a number of factors contributing to three times the number of deadly teen crashes.
“Teens are out of school, they’re going to the beaches, they’re hanging out with their friends, more daylight for driving,” said Michelle Anderson of the NRSF.
With today’s technology, there are even more distractions for young drivers. Anderson and her staff are partnering with Students Against Destructive Decisions, or SADD, to raise awareness.
Anderson and her team plan on reaching teens on Facebook and Twitter to post messages aimed at educating young drivers.
As a parent, there are simple ways to help too.
“We’re encouraging parents and adults to make sure they’re buckling up and being the perfect role model for the teen drivers who are observing us while we’re in these cars,” Anderson said.
Researchers say one of the easiest ways parents can help their teen drivers stay safe is by limiting how many people are allowed in the car with them.
Fewer passengers means fewer distractions.
