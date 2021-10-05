NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV)-- A major staffing company is letting people know their personal information may have been compromised. This staffing company is headquartered in Mississippi, but has several locations in Tennessee, one being in Nashville.
More than a thousand people had their information leaked after a data breach at Wise Staffing Group. News4 talked to one person who was affected, but he doesn't live in the area anymore and forgot he submitted an application with Wise Staffing Group.
"Yeah I just want to know where they are using my stuff at,” said one of the people who had his personal information leaked. Like what's going on with all this? Because I've never used them at all. I mean I applied or whatever, but I never went in per se, I never went in to get a job, get hired on anywhere or anything like that."
Wise Staffing Group is alerting people who were potentially affected by their data breach. Personal information of 1,400 people were sent out.
News4 called some of those people. The people we got a hold of say they had no idea. A manager at Wise Staffing Group's Nashville location says this was an isolated incident. One of their Nashville staffing managers sent out this email to some of the people who might have had their personal information leaked:
“We are writing you because of to an incident involving the unauthorized publication of personal information included within an email attachment to a limited number of email accounts. We have completed an investigation of the incident with corporate counsel and are confident that steps have been taken internally to ensure that this does not happen again. Although we are unaware of any actual misuse of your information, we are providing notice to you and other potentially affected individuals pursuant to Wise Staffing Group’s Information Security Policy.
Wise Staffing Group takes the security of data very seriously. This was an isolated event and the wider systems or databases have not been affected in any manner. While any such occurrence is very regrettable, we are confident that this was an isolated incident.
To protect yourself from the possibility of identity theft, we recommend you place a fraud alert on your credit files to prevent potential misuse of your personal information. A fraud alert conveys a special message to anyone requesting your credit report that you suspect you might be a victim of fraud. When you or someone else attempts to open a credit account in your name, the lender should take measures to verify that you have authorized the request. A fraud alert should not stop you from using your existing credit cards or other accounts, but it may slow down your ability to get new credit. An initial fraud alert is valid for ninety (90) days.
To place a fraud alert on your credit reports, contact one of the three major credit reporting agencies at the appropriate number listed below or via their website. One agency will notify the other two on your behalf. You will then receive letters from the agencies with instructions on how to obtain a free copy of your credit report from each.
Equifax (888)766-0008 or www.fraudalert.equifax.com
Experian (888) 397-3742 or www.experian.com
TransUnion (800) 680-7289 or www.transunion.com
