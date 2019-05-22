BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood police released dash cam video that shows the moment a man stole a police car while handcuffed in the back seat last week.
Police arrested the man last Friday after a crash on Old Hickory Boulevard.
The man is alone in the back seat of the cruiser and he squeezes through the middle window of the patrol car.
It takes him about 20 seconds to get through the window. Once he’s in the front seat, he takes the car.
After he pulled away, police chased him down the highway.
The man ditched the car and ran into the woods, but police were able to recapture him.
