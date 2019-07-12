ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Dash cam footage released by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows shots fired in the middle of an Antioch neighborhood.
The chaos unfolded at the corner of Smith Springs Road and Castlegate Drive. That's after the man who fired at officers led police on a two county chase.
It started as a shooting in Smyrna and turned into a pursuit crossing into La Vergne and Davidson County.
"I'm thinking like every day pick up our son and that's our route. So, we could've been right there," Tarae Manogin, a neighbor said.
Manogin had no idea this happened on a road she usually takes. In the video, you see a La Vergne police officer ram into a black Chrysler near Smith Springs Road.
Police said the suspect, Darrien Williams, shot through his windshield at the officer. The officer then fires back.
Another angle from the backup La Vergne officer's dash cam shows the first officer jumping out of his car and hiding behind it before firing his gun.
As the suspect gets out, you see some smoke coming from his gun.
Police said three children sat in the suspect's car during the officer-involvd shooting. The youngest one was less than a year old.
The man later surrendered at a home a few doors down from Manogin on Alicia Lane.
"We usually don't have any problems or issues. So, to hear that, it's just crazy. Okay, this happened literally outside my front door," Manogin said.
Williams now faces several charges including attempted murder, felony evading arrest, and child endangerment.
The chase happened on the same day as the Nashville community said their goodbyes to Officer John Anderson.
