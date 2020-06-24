HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An excessive force investigation has been launched in Hamilton County after released dash cam footage showed five officers hitting a suspect with batons.
The suspect was arrested and charged with assaulting the officers, however, the DA dropped the charges after reviewing the dash cam footage. The handcuffed suspect was hit with batons by four and eventually five officers at the scene.
The officers said the suspect resisted arrest and assaulted them.
