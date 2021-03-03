NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has plead guilty to the murder of a counselor in Nashville in December 2019, according to district attorney's office.

According to the Davidson County District Attorney's Office, 31-year-old Brian D. Conley has accepted a plea deal where he will serves life in prison without possibility of parole.

Conley's plea deal comes after police said he stabbed counselor Melissa Hamilton 73 times. Hamilton was a counselor at Crossroads Counseling on S. Gallatin Pike.

The center treats people with addiction, abusive pasts, anger management and court appointed patients. Hamilton was facilitating a group counseling session for helping people with drug and alcohol addiction before her death.

Hamilton’s family spoke to News 4 after the murder and said they wanted to remember how she lived.