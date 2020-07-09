Darius Rucker on dealing with racism.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Darius Rucker's success as a country music star has always come with a fine line.
On Thursday, he said he wants to be country music's best known black voice at a time when black voices matter.
"Darius has never said the words 'Black Lives Matter' until now; he realized it was time to speak out," Harry Smith, NBC Correspondent for the Today Show, said.
But that will change for Rucker on Friday’s The Today Show.
"Darius says 'I've experienced racism,' he just thought that's the way it is, but not anymore," Smith said.
Smith's stop in Nashville comes as part of a country-wide RV search for stories that make a difference, and Rucker's opinions are just that.
"He's a grown man and made a grown man's decision," Smith said. "He's not going to just sit back and take it."
Rucker is set to play a concert Sunday in the Nissan Stadium parking lot as part of a Live from the Drive-In concert series from Live Nation.
The concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.
For more information about the concert, click here.
