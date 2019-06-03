NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Darius Rucker and Company rocked the stage at the Ryman Auditorium on Monday night to kick off CMA Week.
It’s the 10th year of the event and always sets the tone for the week to come.
“It’s because of events like tonight that no parent will get a bill,” said Rick Shadyac, President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “All we want mom and dad worrying about is helping their child survive cancer.”
Rucker’s event is a benefit for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. More than $1.5 million has been raised since the event began in 2009.
