NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country Music Recording Artist Darius Rucker took to social media Saturday afternoon to announce he and his wife of 20 years have decided to "uncouple."
Rucker stated that he and Beth Leonard remain close friends and parenting partners and will continue to cheer each other on throughout their lives.
Thank you for supporting our family, always. - Darius pic.twitter.com/tSgtHRStK6— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) July 11, 2020
The two have two children, Daniella Rose Rucker, 19, and Jack Rucker, 15.
Rucker first came into the music scene when he founded his rock band Hootie & the Blowfish in 1986.
Rucker is scheduled to perform Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville for a Live Nation drive-in concert.
